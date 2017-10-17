Azerbaijan may start sale of subsidized housing by late 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 6.5 thousand people have been registered in Baku to get subsidized housing.

Report informs that the due statement came from Administration Head at the State Housing Construction Agency under the President of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev.

According to him, the sale of the apartments is realized through "Subsidized Housing" system. Citizens who have the right to subsidized housing, as it is known, pass through this registration system and then acquire the right to choose the type of payment and the apartment they want.

"According to my information, 6,000-6,500 people have been registered so far. The next stage will begin after announcement of sale of first apartments", agency official said.

Guliyev added that sale of the flats can start by the end of the year, but exact date is unknown yet.

