Azerbaijan Media Development Agency creates opportunity to do more useful, prompt work: Al Jazeera manager

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) creates an opportunity to do more useful, objective and prompt work in the field of the media in the country, Talal Abdulkarim, Manager of Training at Al Jazeera Media Institute, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on “Transition to New Media Journalism: Convergence and New Opportunities” held as part of the International Media Forum in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az editor chief Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

Abdulkarim said he feels proud to take part in the forum in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

“It is very important to work for the media to be a structure that is trusted by all. The task of mass media is to deliver reliable information,” Al Jazeera manager added.

News.Az