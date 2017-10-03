Azerbaijan meets its obligation to cut oil production within OPEC/NOPEC deal

Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligations on reduction of oil production within the OPEC/NOPEC deal in September.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reports that it submitted information on oil production to OPEC’s joint technical commission, which monitors the question, according to abc.az.

"In September, Azerbaijan’s oil production totaled 734,800 bpd versus 796,700 bpd in July, 793,700 bpd in June, 785,300 bpd in May, 781,100 bpd in April, 733,300 bpd in March, 776,400 bpd in February and 793,900 bpd in January. The country extracted 733,000 barrels of crude oil and 52,700 tons of condensate in September," the MoE said in a statement.

Last month, Azerbaijan daily exported 627,000 barrels of crude oil, 52,700 barrels of condensate and 19,300 barrels of petroleum products.

The Vienna OPEC/NOPEC deal on reduction of oil production to 35,000 bpd will be valid until 1 April 2018.

