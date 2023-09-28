Azerbaijan MES continues search and rescue operations in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) are continuing search and rescue operations at the scene of the fire and explosion that occurred at a gas station located near the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

The forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have extinguished, within short span of time, the fire, which occurred at the reserve tanks site of the filling station located near the city of Khankendi.

Due to the incident, the Ministry of Emergencies dispatched 10 more special vehicles with 50-strong personnel on September 27 through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road to take rescue and other necessary measures.

News.Az