Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Mexico mull co-op in youth and sports sphere

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Mexico mull co-op in youth and sports sphere

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Mexican Ambassador to the country Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores, News.Az reports.

At the meeting, minister Gayibov noted the sports potential of Azerbaijan, as well as the state youth policy.

They sided emphasized that cooperation in the field of youth and sports will also be effective for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      