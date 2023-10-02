Azerbaijan MFA: Disarmament process of illegal Armenian militants completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Illegal Armenian armed forces from the 30-year occupation period were removed from the region as a result of anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan, and their disarmament process was completed," Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said as he received the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Edgars Skuyan, News.az reports.

It was pointed out that ending the existence of illegal Armenian armed forces, in turn, created opportunities for advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the reintegration process with the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region, and in this regard, Azerbaijan is determined to strengthen efforts in both directions.

