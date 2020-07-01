Azerbaijan MFA says there is no concept of “people of Karabakh”

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no concept of “the people of Karabakh”, to which Armenia’s Foreign Ministry refers, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

She was commenting on the statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry following Tuesday’s videoconference of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The spokesperson said during the meeting, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov raised the issue of illegal activities and infrastructure changes carried out by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. “The Azerbaijani minister also emphasized that the provocative actions of Armenia exacerbate rhetoric,” she added.

Abdullayeva stressed that the statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the meeting reconfirms the completely unfounded position of the occupying country.”It is obvious that the ongoing tension, rhetoric, confrontation and hostility in the region are rooted in the aggressive policy of Armenia, the continuation of the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out against the Azerbaijani population in these territories. Armenia, which speaks of the obligation to prepare the population for peace, must, first of all, withdraw its occupying troops from Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and other surrounding districts and not impede the return of IDPs to their native lands.”

As for the concept of “the people of Karabakh”, the spokesperson underlined that everyone and Armenia itself are well aware that there is no such concept.

“The Armenians living in Karabakh make up one of the two communities in this region of Azerbaijan. Representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh were expelled from their homes as a result of Armenian aggression, becoming internally displaced. The ongoing negotiations on the conflict resolution are aimed at restoring the violated fundamental rights and freedoms of these people, ensuring the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani lands. There is no other way to ensure sustainable peace, stability and security in the region,” Abdullayeva concluded.

In its statement, the Armenian Foreign Ministry pointed out the issue of the security of “the people of Karabakh”.

News.Az