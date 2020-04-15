Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan MFA: Switzerland considers “elections” in Nagorno Karabakh null and void

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland in its Note Verbal stated that it considers these “elections” in Nagorno Karabakh null and void, the spokesperson

"Switzerland reiterated its full support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Reacting to the illegal “elections” in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,  Swiss MFA in its Note Verbal stated that it considers these “elections” null and void," Leyla Abdullayeva has stated on Twitter.

