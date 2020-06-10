Azerbaijan Military Academy cadets carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the curriculum and academic program of the Azerbaijan Military Academy (AMA) named after Heydar Aliyev, intensive training of cadets was held at the military training range.

Before the start of classes, the leaders of the training sites familiarized the staff involved in the preparatory training with safety rules, shooting conditions, and other requirements, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The cadets developed skills in using armored vehicles, worked out exercises to destroy the targets of the imaginary enemy, and other practical tasks.

