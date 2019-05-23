Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

The final stage of the “Anatolian Phoenix-2019” international search and rescue exercises completed in Turkey’s Konya city, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rep

During the last day of the exercises, the helicopter crews and the personnel involved in search and rescue operations fulfilled various tasks.

Four helicopters and approximately 60 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the international exercises.

News about - Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

News about - Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

News about - Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

News about - Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

News about - Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

News about - Azerbaijan military helicopters fulfil tasks within Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills in Turkey - VIDEO

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      