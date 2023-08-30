Azerbaijan Military Institute hosts event marking 101st anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event marking the 101st anniversary of Victory Day of Türkiye has been held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

First, the memory of great leaders Heydar Aliyev, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and Martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthems of both countries were performed.

Speakers at the event emphasized that the great historical victory won under the command of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is one of the most glorious pages written in the military history of the Turkish people. It was brought to the attention of the event participants that throughout history the Turkish army fought resolutely, and obtained glorious victories over enemies showing courage, heroism, and great skills on the battlefield.

After the screening of the short film - "The History of Victory on August 30", the cadets of the military institute recited poems.

In the end, the soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, accompanied by the military orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, performed songs and marches dedicated to the Victory Day of Türkiye.

