Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency calls on citizens to avoid entering hazardous areas, adhere to safety regulations

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) once again called on the country’s citizens to avoid entering hazardous areas, behave responsibly, and adhere to the required safety regulations, News.Az reports.

ANAMA issued information regarding a mine incident that occurred in the liberated area of Tartar district on Thursday.

According to the information, as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion, tractor operator Elchin Nuraliyev, (born in 1970) a resident of Jalilabad district, was injured. The injured person's right arm has been amputated.

