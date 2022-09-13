50 Azerbaijani servicemen martyred as a result of large-scale provocation by Armenia: MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13, Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defense.

"50 servicemen of the Armed Forces, including 42 servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army and 8 servicemen from the State Border Service, were martyred while preventing a large-scale provocation.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of our martyred military servicemen, and pray for God's healing for our wounded.

The blood of our martyrs did not remain on the ground.

We inform you that the list of the names of our martyred military personnel will be presented to the public," said the Ministry.

