Azerbaijan MoD leadership pays respect to 20 January martyrs

Azerbaijan MoD leadership pays respect to 20 January martyrs

The leadership and military personnel of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of January 20 – the National Day of Mourn

The servicemen paid tribute to the memory of our citizens who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of the Motherland and laid flowers on their graves, the Defense Ministry reported. 

