Azerbaijan MoD: Troops involved in exercises move to operational areas (VIDEO)

In accordance with the plan of the large-scale command-staff exercises of the Azerbaijani army, the troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving to the operational areas, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

The troops' redeployment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant service regulates all movements of military personnel and military equipment.

News.Az

