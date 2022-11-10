Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss inter-parliamentary relations, cooperation within int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli held a meeting with Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu in Chisinau, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova told News.Az.

Grosu noted that there is great potential for further development of inter-parliamentary relations between Moldova and Azerbaijan.

He said Moldova is keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in many areas.

“The expansion of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries is of great importance. Moldova has a favorable position as a state located on the border with the EU countries. There are good opportunities for the implementation of joint projects,” Grosu added.

Huseynli, in turn, said that inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova are based on friendly ties.

He emphasized the importance of the documents signed during the mutual visits by the heads of state and government officials in deepening ties between the two countries and peoples.

The parties exchanged views on the interaction between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Moldova, the activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, as well as prospects for successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov, Chairman of the Youth Union of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Bakhtiyar Islamov, and Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova also took part in the meeting.

News.Az