Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss interparliamentary cooperation

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov has met with Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanîi to discuss interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the friendship groups operating in the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Moldova, as well as activities of the diaspora.

Zinaida Greceanîi hailed the rapid development of Moldova-Azerbaijan relations.

News.Az