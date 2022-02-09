Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss launching direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Moldova are discussing the possibility of launching direct flights between Baku and Chisinau, Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday.

Moldova is interested in strengthening economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, Popescu said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

“Today there are companies with Azerbaijani capital in Moldova, and we want to expand their number,” the minister added.

News.Az