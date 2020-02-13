Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects of energy, transport cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Chisinau Gudsi Osmanov discussed the prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy and transport, as well as issues related to organizing a business forum, said a message posted on the website of the Moldovan government.

During the talks, the sides reached an agreement on organizing a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Chicu expressed Moldova’s intention to further develop trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He noted that Moldova intends to offer Azerbaijani investors better conditions if new jobs are created, as well as competitive services and products.

Osmanov, in turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan is also ready for mutual cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides also raised the issue of organizing a business forum for entrepreneurs, and also discussed the prospects of partnership in the energy and transport sectors.

News.Az

