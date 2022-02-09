Azerbaijan, Moldova enjoy effective cooperation within int’l organizations – FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Moldova cooperate effectively within international organizations, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the site.

Bayramov said he discussed prospects for the development of relations between the two countries at today’s meeting with his Moldovan counterpart.

“We discussed the expansion of cooperation in agriculture, telecommunications and other areas. Prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary ties were also touched upon during the meeting,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az