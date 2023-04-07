Azerbaijan, Moldova hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another round of political consultations has been held Thursday between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and the Moldovan delegation by State Secretary Ruslan Balbocean.

The meeting saw discussions on bilateral relations, regional situation, cooperation within international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

During the political consultations, the pair discussed topical issues on Moldova-Azerbaijan cooperation agenda and confirmed readiness to develop and continually strengthen recently intensified bilateral political dialogue.

The two exchanged views on the two country’s reaffirming mutual support of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also expressed interest to enhance cooperation on international and regional platforms, including UN, European Council and GUAM.

