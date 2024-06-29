Azerbaijan, Moldova mull prospects for economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Victor Bostan, CEO of Moldova’s Purcari Wineries to discuss business opportunities in the liberated territories, explored potential cooperation, and reviewed prospects for establishing a winery. Elchin Yusubov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, districts of Aghdara and Khojaly, also participated in the meeting.

The meeting also focused on developing relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, existing potential for partnership with Moldova in a number of sectors of the economy, including agrarian one, as well as opportunities for participation of Moldovan companies in business projects in the liberated territories.

News.Az