Azerbaijan, Moldova to hold political consultations

Azerbaijan and Moldova have agreed to hold political consultations, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

Bayramov noted that holding political consultations between the two countries at least once a year will contribute to the further development of relations.

The top diplomat said he also discussed issues of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere between the two countries during today’s meeting with his Moldovan counterpart.

News.Az