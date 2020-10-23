Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Moldova trade amount to $6m in nine months of 2020

The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $6 million in the three quarters of 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova, AZERTAC reports. 

Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan`s imports from Moldova made $2.5 million during this period, while Moldova`s imports totalled $3.5 million.


