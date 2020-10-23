Azerbaijan-Moldova trade amount to $6m in nine months of 2020
- 23 Oct 2020 10:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153709
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-moldova-trade-amount-to-6m-in-nine-months-of-2020 Copied
The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $6 million in the three quarters of 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova, AZERTAC reports.
Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan`s imports from Moldova made $2.5 million during this period, while Moldova`s imports totalled $3.5 million.