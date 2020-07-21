Azerbaijan-Moldova trade exceeds $5.2 million in H1 2020
The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $5.2 million in January-June of this year, according to the National Statistics Bureau of Moldova, AZERTAC reports.
Official figures suggest that during the first six months of 2020, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $1.9 million from Moldova, while Azerbaijan’s exports to Moldova made $3.3. million.