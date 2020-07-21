Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Moldova trade exceeds $5.2 million in H1 2020

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Moldova trade exceeds $5.2 million in H1 2020

The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $5.2 million in January-June of this year, according to the National Statistics Bureau of Moldova, AZERTAC reports. 

Official figures suggest that during the first six months of 2020, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $1.9 million from Moldova, while Azerbaijan’s exports to Moldova made $3.3. million.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      