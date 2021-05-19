Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Moldova trade made $1.7million in January-April

The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova made up $1.7million in January-April of this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova.

Official figures suggest that the volume of imports from Moldova to Azerbaijan amounted to $1,400,000, while exports from Azerbaijan to Moldova made $300,000.

The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $7.8 million in 2020.

