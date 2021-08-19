Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Moldova trade reaches $3.2 million in January-July

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Moldova trade reaches $3.2 million in January-July

The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova reached $3.2 million in January-July of this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova.

Official figures suggest that the volume of imports from Moldova to Azerbaijan amounted to $2,454,000, while exports from Azerbaijan to Moldova made $738,600 in the first seven months of 2021.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      