Azerbaijan-Moldova trade reaches $3.2 million in January-July
- 19 Aug 2021 14:29
- Economics
The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova reached $3.2 million in January-July of this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova.
Official figures suggest that the volume of imports from Moldova to Azerbaijan amounted to $2,454,000, while exports from Azerbaijan to Moldova made $738,600 in the first seven months of 2021.