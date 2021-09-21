Azerbaijan-Moldova trade surpasses $3 million
The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova increased to exceed $3 million in January-August of 2021, according to the Moldova National Statistical Committee, News.Az reports.
Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $830.9 to Moldova, while Moldova’s export to Azerbaijan made $2.65 million.