Azerbaijan, Mongolia explore new areas of cooperation

On February 3-5, an Azerbaijani government delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, paid a visit Mongolia to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new areas of cooperation.

Mammadov held meetings with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Roads and Transportation Borkhuu Delgersaikhan, and the Mongolian President’s Advisor on Foreign Policy, Odbayar Erdenetsogt, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Discussions focused on collaboration in investment, green energy, logistics, and humanitarian affairs, among other key topics.

As part of the visit, the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Mongolia took place. The talks covered the expansion of political cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels, prospects for high-level reciprocal visits, and strengthening ties in trade, economy, energy, mining, transport, tourism, and humanitarian fields.

Additionally, representatives from Azerbaijan’s Ministries of Economy, Energy, Agriculture, and Defense Industry, along with officials from the AzerGold company, engaged in discussions with Mongolian government agencies specializing in these sectors.

The Azerbaijani delegation also toured several industrial zones in Mongolia to explore potential areas for collaboration.

News.Az