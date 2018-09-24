Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani defense minister met with delegation led by his Montenegrin counterpart

On September 24, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday met with a delegation led by Defense Minister of Montenegro Predrag Bošković.

The delegation arrived in our country to participate in the Third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between the countries and stressed the great potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in many areas, including in the military sphere.

Underlining the importance of the Montenegrin defense minister’s visit to Baku with the delegation to participate in the Third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018", Hasanov noted that this would be a new impetus to the development of military cooperation between our countries.

In his turn, the Montenegrin minister, noting that relations between our countries are based on friendly relations, and his country is an essential partner of Azerbaijan, especially emphasized the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the military sphere.

Then the sides held an extensive exchange of views on issues of international and regional security, as well as the prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation.

News.Az

