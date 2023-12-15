Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss prospects for future cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev met on Thursday with Montenegrin ambassador to the country Perisa Kastratovic, News.Az reports.

Both parties acknowledged the 15-year history of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, characterizing the ties as rooted in friendship and cooperation. The two underlined that the joint commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro plays a special role in deepening the two countries` relations.

Sahil Babayev highlighted the country`s ongoing social reforms, specifically highlighting the DOST concept and advancements in e-social services.

Perisa Kastratovic expressed his Montenegro`s keenness to boost relations with Azerbaijan, commending the current level of relations between the two nations. He affirmed his commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation during his diplomatic tenure.

The parties also exchanged views on the current state and future development of relations between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az