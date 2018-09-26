Azerbaijan, Montenegro hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political consultations were held in Baku

Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro were held in Baku on September 25, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov from Azerbaijan’s side and Secretary of State for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zoran Jankovic from Montenegro’s side took part in the political consultations.

Khalafov hailed the holding of political consultations between the two countries, expressed hope that it will have a regular character in the future and give impetus to bilateral relations.

Praising the high-level of dialogue between the heads of state of the two countries, Khalafov expressed confidence that the foreign ministries will also contribute to boosting bilateral ties.

Jankovic, in his turn, agreed with his counterpart’s opinions on current political ties and mutual understanding, noting that inter-parliamentary relations and dialogue between the two countries’ relevant ministries and bodies are intensified.

Montegenro is interested in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, Jankovic said, stressing that the government of Montenegro made a political decision to open its diplomatic representation in Baku.

He added that appropriate work is underway for the planned visit of Montenegro’s prime minister to Azerbaijan. Jankovic said he hopes this visit will further promote bilateral ties.

Later on, Khalafov thoroughly informed his interlocutor about the large-scale projects being implemented in the region at the initiative of and with the participation of Azerbaijan.

He underlined that the signing of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will contribute to further expanding cooperation in the region.

Khalafov also provided information about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted with regret that Armenia’s new leadership, as its predecessors, continue its occupation policy against Azerbaijan ignoring the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Khalafov urged the international community and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to intensify pressure on Armenia.

He pointed out that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders.

News.Az

News.Az