Azerbaijan-Montenegro match to be played in Croatia

A fifth round match in the UEFA League of Nations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro will be played on November 14 at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia.

The match starts at 21:40 Baku time.

Last week UEFA suspended all club and national team competition matches in Armenia and Azerbaijan given the tense security situation in Azerbaijan`s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

The current fighting, the worst seen in decades, between the two countries broke out on September 27 after Armenia launched a massive attack against Azerbaijan, shelling army positions and civilians settlements.

News.Az