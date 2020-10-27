Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Montenegro match to be played in Croatia

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Montenegro match to be played in Croatia

A fifth round match in the UEFA League of Nations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro will be played on November 14 at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia.

The match starts at 21:40 Baku time.

Last week UEFA suspended all club and national team competition matches in Armenia and Azerbaijan given the tense security situation in Azerbaijan`s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

The current fighting, the worst seen in decades, between the two countries broke out on September 27 after Armenia launched a massive attack against Azerbaijan, shelling army positions and civilians settlements.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      