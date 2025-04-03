Azerbaijan, Montenegro mull developing bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with State Secretary of Montenegro’s Foreign Ministry Periša Kastratović.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Montenegro cooperation, opportunities for development of relations on bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as regional and global developments, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides deliberated on the development of collaboration between the two countries, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts, including the use of political consultations mechanism and interparliamentary ties in utilizing the existing potential on this track. The officials underscored the conducive environment for boosting cooperation between the two countries across economic, trade, energy security, tourism and humanitarian domains, also highlighting the enhancement of green energy partnership in this regard.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided an overview of the post-conflict situation in the region, including the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and development works in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the country’s efforts in mitigating the ongoing landmine threat.

FM Bayramov updated the State Secretary on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process. According to him, while the text of the peace agreement has been agreed upon as a result of the peace talks initiated by Azerbaijan, ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in the Constitution of Armenia remains as a major obstacle to signing the peace agreement.

The meeting also included discussions on other issues of mutual concern.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Montenegro. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, while the Montenegrin delegation was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Periša Kastratović.

