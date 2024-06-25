Azerbaijan, Morocco introduce visa-free travel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Morocco are set to mutually lift visa requirements for holders of regular international passports, News.Az reports.

A draft law "On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco on exempting holders of regular international passports from visa requirements" was discussed at a session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Tuesday.MPs stressed that the draft law would contribute to the further expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco.Following discussions, the document signed on May 4 in Banjul was approved.

