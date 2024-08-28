Azerbaijan-Morocco visa-free travel takes effect

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement between Azerbaijan and Morocco for visa exemption officially took effect on August 28.

Azerbaijani citizens can now travel to Morocco without a visa for up to 90 days, provided their passport is valid for at least 180 days from the entry date, Caliber.Az reports.Similarly, Moroccan citizens can now visit Azerbaijan without a visa. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ratified the visa-free agreement on July 15, following its signing on May 4, 2024.Azerbaijan and Morocco established diplomatic relations on October 13, 1992, and have since fostered cooperation in economic, cultural, and political spheres. The two countries have consistently demonstrated mutual respect and support on international stages and share common interests within regional and global organizations.Economic ties between Azerbaijan and Morocco have strengthened, especially in trade and investment, benefiting both nations' economies. The new visa-free regime marks a significant milestone, aiming to facilitate tourism, business, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.Azerbaijan and Morocco continue to enhance their bilateral relations through ongoing dialogue and cooperation, creating opportunities for further collaboration in various sectors.

