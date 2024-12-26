Azerbaijan mourns plane crash victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, December 26th, marks a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on December 25 to observe mourning for the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger plane operating the Baku–Grozny flight near the city of Aktau.A significant number of people lost their lives or sustained injuries in the accident involving the Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft.

News.Az