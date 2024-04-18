Azerbaijan mull prospects for social security co-op with Türkiye, Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the European Regional Social Security Forum organized by the International Social Security Association in Portugal, the Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev has met with the Head of the Social Security Institution of Türkiye, Raci Kaya, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on friendship, brotherhood, and the unity of peoples, has risen to the level of strategic partnership as a result of the joint efforts of the leaders of both brotherly countries.

They noted that there is continuous development in the relations between the two countries in the fields of labor, employment, and social security. They briefed each other on the ongoing reforms in the field of social security in both countries. It was emphasized that the exchange of experiences, which has become a continuous practice in this field, holds special importance.

Sahil Babayev also met with State Secretary at Moldova's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Corina Ajder, and General director of the National Office of Social Insurance of the Republic of Moldova, Elena Ţîbîrnă.

The sides reviewed the progress made on the Action Plan for 2023-2024 regarding the directions of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Moldova.

