Azerbaijan must be prepared for cyber wars, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan must be prepared for cyber wars, said Rahid Alakbarli, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Acting Minister.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 4th summit of heads of government agencies in the field of information technology.“One of the important issues in the field of information and communication technologies, digitalization, cybersecurity and information security for Azerbaijan is the need to be prepared for cyber wars. I believe that this is a rather serious issue, and the summit participants need to provide support in this direction,” Alakbarli added.

News.Az