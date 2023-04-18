Azerbaijan nabs another criminal group operating under guise of religion (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry have carried out an operation to detain members of another criminal group operating in the country under the guise of religion, News.Az reports.

About 20 people were detained during the operation.

These individuals, carrying out religious propaganda in favor of Iran, were also engaged in drug distribution. The main goal of the criminal network, operating under the guise of religion, was to strike at the secular values of Azerbaijan and gain control over youth by luring them into drug use.

Necessary measures within the ministry's operation are continuing to be taken.

News.Az