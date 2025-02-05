Azerbaijan names Eurovision 2025 representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has announced its representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 to be held in Basel, Switzerland.

“The band Mamagama will represent the country at the song contest,” said Nurlana Jafarova, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, and Turab Teymurov, head of media at Eurovision, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Formed in 2021, Mamagama has by now cemented itself as one of the most vibrant and innovative bands in Azerbaijan’s music scene. The band has captivated audiences at international music festivals and competitions, including an acclaimed performance at Albania’s Kënga Magjike Music Festival in 2022.

The band is made up of Asaf on vocals, Huss on guitar and Arif on drums.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 13-17 in Basel. Mamagama will perform in the second half of the first semi-final on May 13.

News.Az