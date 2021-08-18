Azerbaijan names its major trading partners among Gulf countries in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia were Azerbaijan's key trade partners among the countries of the Persian Gulf region in January-July of this year, according to the country’s State Customs Committee.

The bilateral trade with Iran made $230 million, while it amounted to $27.4 million with the UAE, and $11.9 million with Saudi Arabia.

Official statistics also suggests that Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia were among the top three Gulf countries that Azerbaijan imported the most products.

The volume of import with Iran made $212.5 million, while it amounted to $19.5 million with the UAE and $9 million with Saudi Arabia, according to official figures.

News.Az