Azerbaijan names its major trading partners among OIC countries

Turkey, Iran and Libya were Azerbaijan’s major trading partners among OIC countries in January-February of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

The bilateral trade with Turkey made $541.1 million, while it amounted to $67 million with Iran and $13.5 million with Libya, according to official figures.

The trade with Turkey has decreased, while it has increased with Iran and Libya compared to the same period last year, the committee said.

News.Az