Azerbaijan names its mayor trading partners among OIC countries in 2020

  • Economics
Turkey, Tunis and Iran were Azerbaijan's key trade partners among the OIC countries in January-October of this year, according to the country’s State Customs Committee.

The bilateral trade with Turkey made $3.591.6 billion, while it amounted to $296.2 million with Tunis, and $274 million with Iran, according to official figures.

The trade with Tunis has increased, while it has decreased with Turkey and Iran compared to the same period last year, the committee said.


News.Az 

