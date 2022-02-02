Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan names Tovuz its youth capital for 2022

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan names Tovuz its youth capital for 2022

Tovuz has been declared the youth capital of Azerbaijan for 2022.

Tovuz was elected as a result of a draw held Wednesday between five cities during a forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, News.Az reports.  

Since 2012, one of the cities of Azerbaijan, except Baku, has been declared the youth capital of the country.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      