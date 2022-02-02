Azerbaijan names Tovuz its youth capital for 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tovuz has been declared the youth capital of Azerbaijan for 2022.

Tovuz was elected as a result of a draw held Wednesday between five cities during a forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, News.Az reports.

Since 2012, one of the cities of Azerbaijan, except Baku, has been declared the youth capital of the country.

