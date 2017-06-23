Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan names new ambassador to France

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to recall Elchin Amirbeyov from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, the Holy See and the Principality of Monaco.

APA reports that Rahman Mustafayev was recalled from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece and Albania and was appointed as new ambassador to France.  

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

