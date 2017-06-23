Azerbaijan names new ambassador to France
- 23 Jun 2017 15:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122950
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-names-new-ambassador-to-france Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to recall Elchin Amirbeyov from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, the Holy See and the Principality of Monaco.
APA reports that Rahman Mustafayev was recalled from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece and Albania and was appointed as new ambassador to France.
News.Az