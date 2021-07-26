Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan names new ambassadors to US, UK

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the appointment of Khazar Ibrahim as the country’s new ambassador to the United States.

Under another presidential order, Elin Suleymanov was recalled from the post of Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. and appointed as the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

News.Az 


