Azerbaijan names new deputy justice minister
- 05 Jun 2017 15:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Society
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on June 5 to appoint Maharram Aliyev as the deputy minister of justice.
It should be noted that Maharram Aliyev previously worked as head of the Department of Defense Issues in the Service of the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, APA reports.
News.Az