Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan names new deputy justice minister

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan names new deputy justice minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on June 5 to appoint Maharram Aliyev as the deputy minister of justice.

It should be noted that Maharram Aliyev previously worked as head of the Department of Defense Issues in the Service of the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, APA reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      