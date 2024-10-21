Azerbaijan names new heads of its delegations to NATO PA, OSCE PA

Azerbaijani MP Ramid Namazov has been appointed head of the country’s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

The delegation includes MPs Konul Nurullayeva and Samir Valiyev, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO PA was previously headed by Ziyafat Asgarov.The previous delegation included MPs Siyavush Novruzov, Malahat Ibrahimzade, Kamran Bayramov, and Elshan Musayev.Meanwhile, a new head of Azerbaijan’s delegation to the OSCE PA has also been appointed.MP Gaya Mammadov will lead Azerbaijan's delegation at the OSCE PA.The delegation also includes MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Tural Ganjaliyev, Parvin Kerimzade, Azay Guliyev, and Gulshan Pashayeva.

News.Az