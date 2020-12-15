Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan names possible coronavirus vaccines that can be imported

Effectiveness and safety of the vaccine from COVID-19 is an issue on which it’s difficult to express any firm opinion, but there is encouraging news, Ramin Bayramli, Board Chairman of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Bayramli, there are vaccines offered by some companies, five of which Azerbaijan has already familiarized with. This vaccine is a joint American-German production of Pfizer, the Russian – ‘Sputnik V’, the American - Moderna, Oxford - AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.


